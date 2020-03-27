https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-Man-pretending-to-be-officer-made-fake-15160940.php
Police: Man pretending to be officer made fake curfew stop
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man pretending to be a police officer made a traffic stop for violating a non-existent curfew related to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in Georgia said.
It happened Tuesday night when an unknown man pulled over a driver in Gainesville, 54 miles (87 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, police said in a post on facebook.
Police are looking for the suspect, who they said had a blue light flashing from the inside his car when making the stop.
While some other cities in Georgia have adopted curfews, there is currently no curfew policy in Gainesville.
View Comments