Police: Man dead after his ATV plunged into cranberry bog

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A man is dead after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving flipped into a Massachusetts cranberry bog on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at about 12:40 a.m. found the vehicle in the water with the driver still inside, according to a Middleborough police Facebook post attributed to Chief Joseph Perkins.

Police posted a picture of the ATV upside down in the water.

The driver, a 49-year-old Middleborough man, was rescued and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released pending positive identification and notification of family.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.