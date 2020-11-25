Police: Man attempted to rape girl, 14, at doctor's office

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl while she waited for her mother at a Brooklyn doctor’s office was arrested early Wednesday after investigators used video to track his movements, police said.

David Gonzalez, 31, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. and jailed pending arraignment on charges of attempted rape, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Online court records didn’t list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at a doctor’s office in the the borough’s Midwood neighborhood and was captured on security video.

According to police, the girl arrived before her mother and was waiting in a hallway when the man entered, approached her and exposed himself.

The girl attempted to run away, but the man grabbed her, knocked her to the ground and covered her mouth as she tried to fight him off, police said.

He eventually fled and scooted away on a moped, police said.

Security camera footage of the attack showed the assailant wearing a black jacket, winter hat, a light blue mask and a backpack.

In the version of the video that was made public, police blurred out the 14-year-old’s face and body to protect her privacy.

Gonzalez’s listed address is about two miles from the doctor’s office.

He was arrested at an apartment in Crown Heights, about five miles away.