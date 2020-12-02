Police ID Missouri woman killed in gun battle crossfire

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle between people in two other cars on Interstate 170 in suburban St. Louis

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the Monday afternoon shooting that killed Kristen Whitted, 46, of Bridgeton. Officers were called to the area of I-170 and Olive Boulevard in Olivette for a report of two vehicles trading gunfire while traveling southbound, police said.

Arriving officers found Whitted inside a third vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the two vehicles involved in the gun battle had already fled the area when police arrived. Police continued Tuesday to search for suspects in the shooting.

Police said Whitted appeared to have no connection to the other vehicles and was caught in the crossfire.