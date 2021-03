CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a Cedar Rapids police officer who fatally shot a man suspected of motel stabbing that killed one woman and injured another.

Kyzer Moore was the officer who shot 39-year-old Arnell States, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked. Police have said States was believed to have been the attacker who killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson and injured another woman.