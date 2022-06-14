Police: House Republican's tour of Capitol wasn't suspicious

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have determined that there is nothing suspicious about a tour of U.S. Capitol office buildings that a House Republican gave about 15 people the day before the Jan. 6 attack by rioting supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
The House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection examined whether rioters had been involved in reconnaissance and surveillance before the attack, and Democrats suggested some Republican members may have helped them. But there has been no public evidence of that.