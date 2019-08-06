Police: Home camera catches juveniles trespassing, leaving garbage at private Darien pool

On July 27, Darien Police responded to a Middlesex Road address for the report of vandalism and trespassing. The groundskeeper of the above property reported that for the past two weeks someone has been accessing a pool on the property and leaving garbage such as beer cans all over.

Further, damage had been done to a piece of a fountain on the property. The complainant stated that a video recording showed four juvenile males in the pool from approximately 12 to 2 a.m. that morning. Due to their proximity to the camera, the faces of the individuals were clear. Three of the four individuals were identified and contact was made with them and their parents. All three juveniles were issued a citation for trespassing, but denied being involved with the damage to the fountain. They were further warned that they were not to be on the property.