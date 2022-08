TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl found shot in the basement of a Maryland home on Wednesday night has died, police said.

Baltimore County police officers were called to a home on Sherwood Road in the Towson area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting, officials said in a news release. At the home, officers found the 8-year-old shooting victim critically wounded in the basement.