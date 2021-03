DARIEN — A former employee of Woodway Country Club has been arrested for allegedly stealing checks, gift cards and other items, including a vacuum, face masks and toilet paper, from the club’s office in December.

On March 22, Samuel Melo, 26, of Stamford, turned himself in to Darien police. He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, third-degree conspiracy to identity theft and fourth-degree conspiracy to larceny.

The charges relate to an incident on Dec. 16, when police officers responded to the Woodway Country Club on the report of a larceny.

An employee informed officers that, at some point between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, several items had been taken from an office space. The employee indicated that numerous paychecks and Amazon gift cards meant for employees had been left out on a desktop during the above time period and were missing, according to police.

The employee reported several other items missing, including phone chargers, a vacuum, face masks, toilet paper and a sweatshirt. Officers were informed that some of the checks had already been cashed. There were no signs of forced entry but the employee noted a window had been left open, police said.

According to police, investigators obtained video footage of the suspect, later identified as Melo, on the premises of Woodway Country Club the night of the burglary, as well as of him cashing the checks that had been stolen. Police say Melo was a former employee of the business.

He was released on $20,000 bond and is due in court on April 22.