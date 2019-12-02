Police: Driver who hit pedestrians was high, had eyes shut

SEATTLE (AP) — A second person has died after police say a woman who was driving high with her eyes closed plowed her car into a group of four pedestrians in Seattle last week.

The Seattle Times reports that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed the second death Monday, but offered no further details.

A probable cause statement filed in court says the 32-year-old driver, from Brier in Snohomish County, told investigators the crash was intentional and that she had her eyes closed.

Her car was speeding north on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle when it jumped the curb.

Police say she fled the scene, was changing her clothes and “carrying a bush” when she was arrested a few blocks away. They say they believe she was on meth, and that she had droopy eyes and was speaking nonsensically.

