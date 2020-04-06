Police: Driver killed in rollover crash

L (AP) — A woman has died in a rollover crash in Lawrence, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The accident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-495. State police say a 2007 Honda CRV veered off the highway, returned to the travel lanes and rolled over.

The driver, Shamara Castillo, 25, of Methuen, was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries.

Two other vehicles, a sedan and a truck cab, also struck the Honda, police said. The drivers of the those vehicles were uninjured.

The crash closed down the southbound side of the highway for several hours overnight. Police say the crash remains under investigation.