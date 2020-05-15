https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-Domestic-altercation-led-to-shooting-15273773.php
Police: Domestic altercation led to shooting death in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man in his 20s was found dead Friday inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home in what police say was an incident that began as a domestic altercation.
Kansas City police said in a news release that the department received a report of a shooting at about 12:49 p.m. and discovered the shooting victim inside the residence.
Its initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
No other details were immediately released.
