Police: Defendant changed story on why he suspected Arbery RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 1:37 p.m.
1 of15 Travis McMichael speaks to his attorney Robert Rubin during his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael along with his father Greg McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Glynn County Police Department Investigative Detective Parker Marcy sits on the witness stand during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a photo of defendant Travis McMichael during the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Greg McMichael, center, listens to arguments during the trial of himself, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Glynn County Police Officer Jeff Brandeberry sits on the witness stand during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski discusses a question with the defense team during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Travis McMichael listens to his attorney Robert Rubin before the start of his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael along with his father Greg and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Greg McMichael, center, sits with his attorney Laura Hogue, left, before the start of his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Defense attorney Franklin Hogue, left, and prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, right, talk before the trial of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan starts in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Three white men are on trial for murder and other crimes in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased and shot Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotted running in a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday.
Glynn County police Officer Jeff Brandeberry told a jury that Greg McMichael — one of three white men on trial for murder in the case — at first told him that Arbery had been recorded by security cameras “breaking in all these houses out here.”