  • A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien Times

    Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media

On Sept. 14, a Queens Lane resident told police his 2018 Volvo XC90 had been struck by paint balls during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been backed into the driveway, and had white paint covering the front end. A second vehicle parked next to the Volvo was untouched. The complainant does not have any security cameras at his home.