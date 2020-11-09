Police: Darien senior living facility worker stole resident’s ring

DARIEN — An employee of Maplewood Senior Living has been accused of stealing a ring from one of the facility’s residents, police said.

Darien Police said a woman reported that her mother’s engagement ring had gone missing. The woman told police she searched her mother’s room and could not find the ring after a representative from the facility notified her about it.

Due to her mother’s condition, the woman said she had installed a security camera in her room, police said. Police said the video footage showed a facility employee touching the woman’s ring. The woman indicated she didn’t want to remove the ring and pushed the employee’s hand away, police said. The video also showed the ring was no longer on the woman’s hand after the employee left, police said.

Police identified the staff member in the video as Latoya Dacosta, 36, of Bridgeport.

Police said Dacosta turned herself in on a warrant on Oct. 24, but denied taking the ring.

Dacosta was charged with second-degree larceny with a victim over 60.

She was released on a $500 bond and is due in court on Nov. 30.