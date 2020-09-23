Police: Darien car stolen, found with nearly $5K in valuables intact

A Darien police car. A Darien police car. Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Darien car stolen, found with nearly $5K in valuables intact 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Sept. 13, a Hillside Avenue resident said his 2014 Ford Escape had been stolen from his driveway during the overnight hours, police said. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. Inside the vehicle had been a set of golf clubs valued at $4,000 and various items of clothing valued at $750. The vehicle was recovered on Sept. 14, with all of the belongings still in it.

Motor vehicle burglaries

On Sept. 8, a Lillian Terrace resident said an unlocked 2018 Honda CRV was burglarized overnight. Nothing appeared to be missing, but several of the vehicle’s doors were found ajar, police said.

On Sept. 11, a Hecker Avenue resident said his unlocked 2012 Honda Pilot Complainant was burglarized overnight. Nothing appeared to be missing, but the contents of storage compartments had been removed and were scattered on the front seats, police said.

The following motor vehicle burglaries all occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 13 to Sept. 14 to unlocked vehicles: Hillside Avenue — 2012 Lexus GX; Concord Lane — 2019 Nissan Rogue, 2013 Honda CRV, and a 2019 Nissan Rogue; Stanton Road — 2014 Mercedes ML350, and 2019 Honda Pilot 2006 Infiniti G35.