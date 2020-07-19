Police Commission reports Heights Road, parts of West Avenue, to be closed for construction

There will be several new construction projects in town over the summer that may cause traffic issues. This topic was discussed at length at the July 15 Darien Police Commission meeting.

Heights Road closure

The Police Commission unanimously approved a road closure on Heights Road next week, with a July 20 to July 24 time frame.

The Heights Road construction project has been underway for a few months and will start to ramp up pretty significantly, according to police.

Previously, Heights Road was only closed for one day. During the construction, police said, they discovered a type of sewer line that they did not think they were going to encounter, so they canceled work for the rest of the week.

The road crew is going to resume construction on Monday, but it may take several extra days of the road being closed to complete.

Police said with the type of equipment that was being swung around, to keep one lane open would be too dangerous.

During the construction, access to Equinox will be through the Walgreen’s entrance. The previous entrance for Equinox is now exit only.

West Avenue closure

The commission also unanimously approved a motion for the closure of West Avenue between Noroton Avenue and Edgerton, during the daytime, for a two-week period.

The work will take place after the Heights Road closure. It needs to be completed prior to the start of school. School begins Aug. 27.

Police said they have to do similar type of work there as they’re doing on Heights Road. They said by closing the road completely, the road work can be done in a two-week period. If they have to do alternating traffic, it can take up to seven weeks to complete the same work.

Additionally, police spoke about other traffic projects and are gathering more information about them.

New police commissioner, interviews

The newest Darien police commissioner is Brent Hayes. Wednesday was his first meeting. His bio will be available on the Darien Police website soon, at Darienpolice.org.

Five people were selected for Police Commission interviews, which will take place on July 27. To view the Police Commission’s and officers’ hiring practices, visit the commission’s website.

Beach crowds

Over the July 4 weekend, officers were assigned to both beaches to assist with security. At one point on July 5, Weed Beach needed to be closed because the lot was full. It was then reopened approximately one hour later.

Equipment, driving course

The Darien Police Department’s accident reconstruction team completed a three-day course in the use of new survey equipment that was donated by the Darien Foundation.

Additionally, the Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that a distracted driving and hazardous violation enforcement campaign will take place during the month of August.

The next Police Commission meeting is July 29.

Watch the Darien Police Commission meeting on Darien TV/79.

