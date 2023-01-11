Police: Canada girls assaulted people same night as killing

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police are asking victims to come forward after a group of eight to 10 teenage girls randomly assaulted several people at subway stations in Toronto on the same night police say eight teenage girls stabbed and killed a homeless man outside a station.

Toronto police said in a short release on Wednesday that they are seeking the public’s help to identify victims who were assaulted at five downtown subway stations between 10 p.m. and 12. a.m. on Dec. 17, hours before 59-year-old Ken Lee was killed near Union Station.