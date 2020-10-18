Police: Bridgeport man charged in Darien bike theft

DARIEN — A Bridgeport man has been charged with stealing a bicycle in Darien in July and is a suspect in similar thefts in other towns, police said.

Jose Velazquez, 59, of Arctic Street, surrendered to Darien Police on Saturday, Oct. 10, to face charges of third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny related theft of a bicycle from a Dew Lane in Darien last July, police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m. July 3, officers responded after a resident discovered a bicycle had been removed sometime overnight from late July 2, and before 9:30 a.m. July 3.

The bike was found a short time later in a grassy area across the street, police said.

Darien Police said New Canaan was experiencing similar thefts in the South Avenue area. Also known as state Route 124, South Avenue connects Darien and New Canaan.

According to Darien Police, Velazquez had been arrested in Westport in connection with similar crimes, and a search of his cellphone revealed he had been in the Dew Lane area at 2:21 a.m. July 3.

Velazquez posted $50,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 10.