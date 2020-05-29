Police: Alabama worker killed trying to unjam wood chipper

PHENIX, Ala. (AP) — A man in Alabama died when he got caught in a wood chipper that got jammed at his workplace, police said.

When officers arrived at Phenix Lumber Co. within the hour of the accident Wednesday morning, they found partial remains of Brandon Lee Vandyke by the wood chipper, Phenix City Police Capt. Darryl Williams said in a news release.

Vandyke, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Russell County Coroner’s office, news outlets reported. Williams said there is not a criminal investigation into Vandyke’s death but other agencies including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be looking into the mill’s operation.