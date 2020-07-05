Police: 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Atlanta on the 4th of July after someone in a crowd of armed people opened fire on a car she was in, said police officials.

In a statement Sunday, police said the girl was in a car with her mother and a friend of the mother when they got off Interstate-75/85 onto University Avenue and were trying to enter a parking lot. They ran into a group of armed individuals who were blocking the way.

“At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside," the statement read. The driver drove the girl to Atlanta Medical Center but she did not survive. Police are working to identify the suspect.