Police: 4 people shot outside downtown St. Louis restaurant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four people were shot outside a downtown St. Louis restaurant over the weekend during an argument among several people, police said.

The shooting happened late Saturday night outside Reign Restaurant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police said a 23-year-old man shot in the back and side and a 29-year-old man shot in the chest underwent surgery and were in critical but stable condition. A 36-year-old man hit in the buttocks and a 22-year-old woman shot in a foot are expected to fully recover, police said.