PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 36-year-old man stabbed in Providence over the weekend has not been cooperating with investigators, police said.

Officers reponding to a report of a stabbing at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday found Okemeabasi Otu sitting on the sidewalk and bleeding from a stab wound to his right side, police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said Sunday. Otu did not cooperate with investigators.