Police: 3 dead after crash in Maine's Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The National Park Service says three people are dead and a fourth injured following a roll-over crash in Acadia National Park in Maine.

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. Saturday on the Park Loop Road in Bar Harbor.

Responders found three occupants of the vehicle deceased. The fourth was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

The names of the victims were not released. There is no word on the condition of the survivor of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the National Park Service, Bar Harbor Police and the Hancock County Sheriff's department.