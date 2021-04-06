Police: Suspect dead, 2 critically injured in Md. shooting

AP

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a Maryland Business park Tuesday left two people critically injured and the suspect dead, police said, while the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors.

The shooter went into a business, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. He could not say whether the shooting was inside or outside. He said after that shooting the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was killed there. The first shooting happened at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.