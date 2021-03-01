Police: 2 men arrested in suburban Kansas City killing

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in the shooting death last week of another man in suburban Kansas City, police there said.

Police are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting death of Gregory Marchand, 46, of Blue Springs, the Kansas City Star reported. The shooting happened along NW Missouri 7 in Blue Springs among a strip of fast-food restaurants and businesses, police said. Officers said Marchand was found just before 3 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.