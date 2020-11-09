Police: 2 cars stolen, 4 burglarized in 1 night in Darien

DARIEN — Police are investigating two motor vehicle thefts and four car burglaries that occurred in one night.

Police said two cars were stolen overnight between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 and both were later recovered.

A Prospect Avenue resident told Darien Police on the morning of Oct. 29 his 2013 BMW 528XI was stolen during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been unlocked with the keys left inside, police said/

BMW tracked the vehicle to Prospect Street in Manchester, where police there located the car and returned it to the owner.

A Knollwood Lane also reported a vehicle stolen on Oct. 29. The resident said a 2014 Mazda CX-5 was stolen at some time during the overnight hours, police said. The homeowner stated she wasn’t sure if the vehicle was unlocked, but she was still in possession of the key-fob. However, the fob had been in a bedroom only about 30 fee from where the vehicle had been parked, police said.

On Oct. 31, Windsor police notified the Darien department after locating the vehicle on Green Manner Avenue in their town. The vehicle had minor front driver’s side damage and was released to the owner, police said.

Darien police are also investigating a series of motor vehicle burglaries that happened around the same time.

On the morning of Oct. 29, four residents reported motor vehicle burglaries.

On Peach Hill Road, the resident said his unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was burglarized during the overnight hours. The contents of the vehicle were disturbed but nothing was taken, police said.

A Knollwood Lane resident said his unlocked 2004 BMW X5 was burglarized during the overnight hours. The contents of the vehicle were disturbed but nothing was taken, police said.

A Marianne Road resided said her unlocked 2004 BMW X5 was burglarized during the overnight hours. The contents of the vehicle were disturbed and her wallet was missing. In the wallet was $80 in cash, several bank cards, and her ID, police said.

A Mansfield Avenue resident reported his unlocked 2015 BMW and unlocked 2018 Audi were burglarized during the overnight hours. The contents of the vehicles were disturbed but nothing was taken, police said.