Police: $18,800 worth of bronze vases stolen from mausoleum at Darien cemetery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Darien Police Department / Contributed Photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DARIEN — More than $18,000 worth of bronze vases were reported stolen from the mausoleum at Saint John Cemetery, according to the Darien Police Department.

A person alerted police on the afternoon of May 10 after she received a report that a flower vase was missing from one of the plots inside the large mausoleum, police said. After further investigation, she discovered that 47 small flower vases had been stolen from the first- and second-level memorials in the structure, police said.