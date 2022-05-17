Skip to main content
Police: $18,800 worth of bronze vases stolen from mausoleum at Darien cemetery

Liz Hardaway
Liz Hardaway

Police said 47 of these bronze vases, each valued at $400, were stolen from a Darien cemetery last week.
DARIEN — More than $18,000 worth of bronze vases were reported stolen from the mausoleum at Saint John Cemetery, according to the Darien Police Department.

A person alerted police on the afternoon of May 10 after she received a report that a flower vase was missing from one of the plots inside the large mausoleum, police said. After further investigation, she discovered that 47 small flower vases had been stolen from the first- and second-level memorials in the structure, police said.

The vases were made of bronze and each one was valued at $400, totaling about $18,800, police said.

