Monument historian and local author Karen Kreitzberger Polett’s efforts promoting local monuments and memorials has received national recognition.

Polett’s book titled “Monuments and Memorials of Darien, Connecticut” has been accepted for inclusion in the National Daughters of the American Revolution Library in Washington, D.C.

Books included must meet strict criteria, according to Polett, and the research purpose of that Library. Founded in 1896 in Washington, D.C., as a collection of genealogical and historical publications, the DAR Library is open to the public.

Based on the uniqueness of its resources, Polett said the DAR Library’s book collection exceeds 225,000 volumes and is one of the nation’s premier genealogical research centers.

Polett’s book was published in conjunction with the Darien 2020 Bicentennial and an agreement between Polett and then-Darien Times Editor Susan Shultz, who published each monument write-up with Polett’s byline in that newspaper.

Color photographs by David E. Polett of 24 key town monuments and plaques are included within the book’s layout created by Joe Mackenna.

The plaque and monument at Cherry Lawn Park, the Veterans Memorial Circle at Darien Town Hall, the Fitch Home Monument on Noroton Avenue, and the Karl Lang sculpture in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery are just a few of the two dozen prominently featured in the book.

Pertinent historical background information accompanies the monuments with a map to help in locating each, Polett said.

Locally, the book is included in the collections of the Darien Town Library and the Museum of Darien. All profits from the sale of this book benefit the Museum of Darien. Books are available for purchase by calling 203-656-0857.