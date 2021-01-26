Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 9:25 a.m.
1 of5 Elderly people wait in line to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Overload of online registration system and reduced deliveries of the Pfizer vaccines are causing delays in the national inoculation procedure that currently aims at vaccinating people aged over 70. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Statistics for 2020 show deaths spiked in Poland to a level unseen since World War II and births sharply declined, trends attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and described by some as a demographic crisis.
The data reported Tuesday by the daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna came from a state register that includes weekly births and deaths.