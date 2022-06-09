Poland's PM pushes for more coal to lower heating costs

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister vowed Thursday to support higher production at the nation’s coal mines in order to bring down heating and energy prices that have soared amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine and the European Union's efforts to reduce its dependency on Russian energy sources.
However, the pledge that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made in parliament goes against Poland’s climate change obligations and the gradual steps it is taking to reduce the production and use of coal in order to fight global warming.