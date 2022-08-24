Poland begins to dismantle Soviet-era monument Aug. 24, 2022 Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 11:35 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Workers begin to demolish a Soviet-era monument to the Red Army, in Brzeg, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a memorial to the Soviet Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power Moscow once held over Poland whose presence became even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (IPN Wroclaw via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Workers begin to demolish a Soviet-era monument to the Red Army, in Brzeg, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a memorial to the Soviet Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power Moscow once held over Poland whose presence became even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (IPN Wroclaw via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Workers begin to demolish a Soviet-era monument to the Red Army, in Brzeg, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a memorial to the Soviet Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power Moscow once held over Poland whose presence became even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (IPN Wroclaw via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Workers begin to demolish a Soviet-era monument to the Red Army, in Brzeg, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a memorial to the Soviet Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power Moscow once held over Poland whose presence became even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (IPN Wroclaw via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power that Moscow once held over Poland and a symbol that grew even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The removal of the memorial in Brzeg, in southwestern Poland, fell on Ukraine's Independence Day and on the sixth-month anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.