Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn’t eligible to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio's Republican elections chief, according to an assistant secretary of state's letter decertifying her candidacy.
Terpsehore “Tore” Maras had vowed to appeal if incumbent GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejected her candidacy after a state Republican official challenged it in his capacity as an Ohio voter.