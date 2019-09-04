Pocan has simple advice for Democrats in 2020: Show up

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has simple advice for whoever becomes his party's nominee for president: Show up.

Hillary Clinton was widely criticized for not campaigning once in Wisconsin during the general election. She lost to President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Pocan told reporters Wednesday that he's confident mistakes made in the 2016 election won't be repeated in 2020.

Pocan says in order to win, the Democratic nominee must be someone who will inspire younger people and voters in Milwaukee.

Pocan says, "You've got to show you care as a candidate" and "I do think the candidate's going to show up a couple times," unlike in 2016.

Pocan says Milwaukee's hosting of the Democratic National Convention will help bring more resources to the state to help build the ground game for the presidential race.