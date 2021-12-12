Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant DYLAN LOVAN and MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 6:22 p.m.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The Mayfield Consumer Products factory was the third-biggest employer in this corner of western Kentucky, an important economic engine that churned out candles that lined the shelves of malls around the U.S.
But why its workers kept making candles Friday night as a tornado bore down on the region remains unclear as rescuers continue scouring the factory wreckage for signs of life.
