Planning & Zoning Chairman John Sini resigns commission to run for Board of Ed

Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman John Sini has resigned the commission effective July 31. Sini announced his intent to resign in the spring.

In a letter to Town Clerk Donna E. Rajczewski, Sini announced his intention to resign as of 5 p.m. on July 31.

“It’s been a true pleasure to serve the Town of Darien in this capacity,” he said.

Though he resigned, he is not stepping away from town office. Sini was endorsed by town Republicans this month as a candidate for Darien’s Board of Ed in November.

Sini has been on the P&Z commission since 2013 and has served as chairman since 2016, replacing former chairman Susan Cameron.

“I am extremely pleased with the Commission’s accomplishments during my five and a half year tenure. I am very grateful that I was able to serve among such a talented group of fellow commissioners and leaders within our community. We are a very fortunate town to see so many redevelopment projects and community gifts to the schools,” Sini said in the spring.

On Tuesday, P&Z Vice Chairman Stephen Olvany said “John had a great run. We started nearly at the same time. He worked hard to review every application & project, and earned many people's respect. John is "retiring" with a lot of guidance and accomplishments to be proud of.”

"His leadership and fairness is much appreciated and I believe the work we completed under his chairmanship will benefit Darien for years to come," Olvany said in the spring.

In the spring, Sini talked about his interest in running for Board of Ed.

“As our three boys attend the Darien schools, my primary goal is maintaining the excellence in education that our constituents expect. The reality is, because of the state’s fiscal crisis, our town faces monumental budget challenges in the years to come. There will be increased importance for the administration to do more with less and work more collaboratively with town leadership in order to seek synergies,” he said.

Sini said he believes his career in the financial services industry, his attention to detail and proper process, and his decade-long involvement in Darien’s local government will prove to be valuable to the town as one of the members of the Board of Education.

In response to Sini’s endorsement for her board, Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman told The Darien Times “the Board of Education is made up of candidates put forth from their respective parties, and voted on by the Town electorate.”

“We congratulate the parties on their process, and look forward working together with all those elected this fall for the benefit our children, our district and our Town,” she said.

The Planning & Zoning Commission has tackled many complicated applications under Sini’s tenure and resolved one decades-long discussion in town with the approval and installation of field lights at the Darien High School stadium. In addition, the commission oversaw several large-scale downtown and Noroton Heights development projects, including Federal Realty and the Corbin District. The commission also oversaw and completed the town’s new Plan of Conservation and Development.