Planned Parenthood asks for hold on Arizona abortion ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases.

The state's largest abortion provider said the ruling issued late Friday has created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Its lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the processes and paperwork when terminating pregnancies.