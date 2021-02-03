Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 3:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican proposal to strip Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of the emergency powers he used to close schools as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Minnesota passed its first test in the state Senate on Wednesday.
All previous attempts at the Legislature to roll back Walz's emergency powers have failed along party lines. The proposal highlights the political divisions over how best to address the safety concerns about reopening schools, while also considering the needs of children who have fared poorly with distance learning.
