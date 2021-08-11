Plan to replace aging postal truck fleet delayed by lawsuit DAVID SHARP, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 7:28 a.m.
U.S. Postal Service carrier John Graham drives a 28-year-old delivery truck while making's rounds, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Hundreds of the aging trucks were reported to catch fire in recent years.
U.S. Postal Service carrier John Graham packs his mail bag after parking a 28-year-old delivery truck, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The Postal Service's aging fleet of trucks is soldiering on even as a contract for greener replacement vehicles is being challenged. The primary fleet of vehicles that were delivered starting in 1987 is due to be replaced under a new contract, but the winning bid is being challenged.
FILE - In this July 10, 2012 file photo, U.S. Postal Service Employee Brad Yonan surveys his 1993 Gramen postal vehicle after it caught fire as he tried to restart it while delivering mail north of Tucson, Ariz. The Postal Service's aging fleet of trucks is soldiering on even as a contract for greener replacement vehicles is being challenged. The primary fleet of vehicles that were delivered starting in 1987 is due to be replaced under a new contract, but the winning bid is being challenged. Hundreds of the aging trucks have been reported to catch fire in recent years.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Postal workers thrilled at the prospect of making deliveries in modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly vehicles are soldiering on in their aging, spartan trucks.
The primary fleet of vehicles — dating to 1987 — was due to be replaced under a new contract but the winning bid for the new trucks is being challenged. That means the delivery of new trucks set for 2023 could be delayed.