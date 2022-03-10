Plan paves way for more Arizona forest restoration projects

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has completed an environmental review that paves the way for large-scale thinning projects and prescribed burns along a prominent line of ponderosa pines and mixed conifer that divide Arizona's desert from the high country.
The agency released hundreds of pages of documents Thursday for the Rim Country Project that's part of a larger effort to reduce the risk of wildfire on 3,750 square miles (9,712 square kilometers) of national forest. Known as the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, it’s the largest of its kind.