Plainclothes security will monitor King County drop boxes

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state’s largest county say plainclothes security officers will protect ballot drop boxes in an election expected to see record turnout.

King County Elections Director Julie Wise said at a news conference Wednesday that turnout for the 2020 general election could hit 90%, which would best the previous high of 85% in 2012.

Washington is an all-mail ballot state. Authorities in King County, which includes Seattle, say 1.4 million ballots will get mailed to county voters.

Wise said there is a a law against electioneering within 25 feet of a drop box. The Seattle Times reports that Wise said her department is working with the King County Sheriff’s Office and other county officials to make sure voters aren’t intimidated, an effort that will include plainclothes security.

Wise expressed confidence in the county’s ability to take in, process and count ballots.

“Here in King County, we know that we are ready for anything this election is going to throw our way,” Wise said.