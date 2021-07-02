Pilot suffers minor injuries in crash landing near Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane suffered only minor injuries when he was forced to make a crash landing near the Wichita suburb of Bel Aire, authorities there said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Nebraska to Kansas when it suffered a mechanical failure, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said the pilot — described as a Wichita man in his 30s — was trying to reach Jabara Airport in Wichita, but was forced to put the plane down in a field just northeast of the city.