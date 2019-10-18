Pilot killed, pickup driver injured in collision

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say the pilot of a small plane was killed and the driver of a pickup was critically injured in a collision near a private airfield in Brown County.

Authorities say the pilot of the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing in Ledgeview Thursday afternoon when it struck the pickup which was traveling west on county Highway MM.

The pilot from Ledgeview died at the scene. The driver of the pickup from the Greenleaf area was rushed to the hospital. The Brown County Sheriff's Office sent its crash reconstruction unit to the scene. Federal aviation officials are also investigating.