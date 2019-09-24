Pierce County man sues over vaping-related sickness

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County, Washington, man is suing the makers of vape pods and vape pens claiming the products left him wheezing, breathless and hospitalized earlier this month.

His attorney, Mark Lindquist, says it's the first lawsuit involving vaping products in Washington.

KOMO reports that Puyallup Tribal Police Officer Charles Wilcoxen says marijuana-laced pods gave him lipoid pneumonia. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital Sept. 11 when the wheezing became especially severe. After tests, doctors gave him the diagnosis.

Wilcoxen said he started vaping about 18 months ago to ease back pain, stress and to help him sleep.

More than 500 cases of vaping-related illness have been reported in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.