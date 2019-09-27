Pick-your-own hemp field in Maine

WHITEFIELD, Maine (AP) — A Maine couple has set up the first public pick-your-own hemp field in the state on their 180-acre farm.

Ben and Taryn Marcus' Sheepscot General Farm in Whitefield, Maine, grows hemp and strawberries.

The Portland Press Herald reports Sheepscot has license to plant 7,000 plants on about three acres.

Hemp is a variety of cannabis with trace amounts for the psychoactive chemical THC that is used largely for CBD extraction. Some Americans use it to treat pain, insomnia and anxiety.

The U.S. legalized cultivation of the plant in 2018 with the Farm Bill. However, the Food and Drug Administration requires regulatory approval of all CBD infused foods.

Ben Marcus says anything that was not picked over the weekend will be harvested this week.