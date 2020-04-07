Pic Darien slideshow: Darien Arts Center announces winners of smart phone contest

The Darien Arts Center has announced 20 winners in its fifth annual Smartphone Photo Contest, Pic Darien. First place cash prizes in all categories were awarded to adults and children. The contest garnered almost 500 entries in ten categories, with submissions from all ages.

Winners:

Darien Bicentennial: Student, Jane Murphy, of Darien, age 14; adult, Erika Teresko of Darien

Sports: Student, John Cavoli of Darien, age 12; adult, Linda Romanowski of Darien

Food — Student, Brynn Forlizzi, of Darien, age 11; adult, Catherine Morris of Brewster, New York

People — Student, Jane Murphy of Darien, age 14; adult, Lee Smith of Darien

Pets — Student, Whitney Olsen of Darien, age 10; adult, Catherine Morris of Brewster, New York

Landscape — student, Trevor Cooper of Norwalk, age 17; adult, Katie LeBesco of Darien

Seascape — Student, Trevor Cooper of Norwalk, age 17; adult, Sophie Cirillo of Darien

Abstract — Student, Sadie Mossa of Darien, age 15; adult, Lee Smith of Darien

Architecture — Student, Miranda Roche of Darien, age 15; adult, Chris LaJaunie of Darien

Nature & Flora —Student, Kaitlin La Du of Darien; adult winner, Milissa Knightly of Darien

Jon Zadgrodzky, Megan Dey, Gary Morello, Ali Curtis, David Wagner and Jeffrey Wyant judged the contest, a fundraiser for the Darien Arts Center. All photo entries are showcased in a slideshow at darienarts.org. For more information call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.