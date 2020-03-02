Pic Darien contest deadline extended at Darien Arts Center

A prize winning photograph from last year’s contest from Jared Heuer A prize winning photograph from last year’s contest from Jared Heuer Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Pic Darien contest deadline extended at Darien Arts Center 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Darien Arts Center has extended the deadline for its Smartphone Photo Contest Pic Darien through midnight of March 8. Adults and children may submit smartphone photos at darienarts.org in the following categories: Darien Bicentennial, Landscapes; Seascapes; People; Pets; Sports; Architecture; Food and Drink; Abstract; and Nature & Flora. The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien. To find out more about the Pic Darien Smartphone Photo Contest, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.

Pictured: Winning photos from previous years by Jared Heuer, Brian Hekker, Elizabeth FitzPatrick.

The Darien Arts Center has extended the deadline for its Smartphone Photo Contest Pic Darien through midnight of March 8th. Adults and children may submit smartphone photos at darienarts.org in the following categories: Darien Bicentennial, Landscapes; Seascapes; People; Pets; Sports; Architecture; Food and Drink; Abstract; and Nature & Flora. The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien. To find out more about the Pic Darien Smartphone Photo Contest, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.

Pictured: Winning photos from previous years by Jared Heuer, Brian Hekker, Elizabeth FitzPatrick.

DAC Smartphone Photo Contest, Pic Darien Deadline Extended through March 8th

DAC Contest Open to All

DARIEN, CT., February 27, 2020 - The Darien Arts Center has extended the deadline for its Smartphone Photo Contest Pic Darien through midnight of March 8th. Adults and children may submit smartphone photos in the following categories: Darien Bicentennial, Landscapes; Seascapes; People; Pets; Sports; Architecture; Food and Drink; Abstract; and Nature & Flora.

Contestants may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes at darienarts.org. Photos do not need to be taken in Darien. The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien.

Participants may enter Pic Darien either as a student (ages 17 and under) or as an adult (ages 18 and over). Fee to enter the contest is $10 per photo. Contestants may enter multiple times. First place cash prizes ($100) will be awarded to students and adults in all categories. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 PIC DARIEN slideshow. To find out more about the Pic Darien contest, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.

Media Contact:

Diane Farrell

Farrell Marketing and Media for Darien Arts Center

Farrellmarketingandmedia@gmail.com

(203) 984-0644