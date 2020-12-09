Pic Darien: Darien Arts Center announces photo contest

DARIEN — Pic Darien 2021, themed “Images of hope, heroes and home,” will be accepting entries at darienarts.org from Dec. 12 through Feb. 10. Adults, ages 18 and up, and students may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes. In honor of hometown heroes everywhere, the DAC is donating 10 percent of profits from the contest to health and human services of darien.

The 10 categories include heroes, hope and happiness; home and holidays; humor; covid-19: the new normal; land and sea; nature and floral; food and drink; abstract and architecture and pets.

Open to all, the contest has no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien. Winners will be announced on March 28 at darienarts.org.

Donations for the Pic Darien 2021 initiative will be accepted from Dec. 12 through April 25, 2021 at darienarts.org.

The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall. Pictured are first place photos from the 2020 contest taken by Brynn Forlizzi, Jane Murphy and Trevor Cooper.

To find out more about the Pic Darien smartphone photo contest, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The Pic Darien contest and prizes are sponsored by DR Bank.