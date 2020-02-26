Photos: St. Luke’s once again offered Ashes to Go Ash Wednesday morning

Derrek Stefanovsky, Assistant Rector at St. Lukes Church, offers 'Ashes to Go' to commuters at Noroton Heights Train Station on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday and clergy from St Luke’s Darien were at the Noroton Heights train station from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. to offer commuters “Ashes to Go,” a chance for them to observe this solemn holy day and still keep to their busy schedules.

St Luke’s will also offer Ash Wednesday services at the church and chapel (1864 Post Rd, Darien) at 12 Noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome.