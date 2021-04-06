Photos: 'Old-fashioned' Easter traditions return to Darien Susan Shultz and Jarret Liotta April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 12:45 p.m.
1 of32
With help from a group of children, Brad Westbrook takes his turn carrying the cross during the Good Friday walk along the Post Road in Darien, Conn. April 2, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of32
John Vandenheuvel takes his turn carrying the cross as he and others take part in a Good Friday walk along the Post Road in Darien, Conn. on April 2, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32
Benjamin Geeting, director of youth ministries, carries the cross as he and other parishioners depart the First Congregational Church of Darien on a Good Friday walk through Darien, Conn. April 2, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of32
People stop to pray during the Good Friday cross walk through Darien, Conn. on April 2, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32
Wilder, 3, and Eden Brown, 6, of Darien pose with the Easter Bunny.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
8 of32
Layla Muller, 6, of New Canaan gets in some practice with the egg roll before the contest at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32
Hudson Dehaven, 4, of Darien has a go at the carrot toss.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
11 of32
Sophie Lato, 22 months, of Norwalk, and her brother Logan, 7, at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32
Avery Muller, 4, of New Canaan focuses on getting her egg rolling at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
14 of32
Ivy Cavenaghi, 5, of Darien, sorts through some of the goodies she took home at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32
The Webb family of Stamford enjoy the Easter event at Mather Homestead, including Abigail, 5, dad William and Penelope, 1.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
17 of32
Emma Lula, 3, of Darien, does some spoon work in the egg competition.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32
Kids pose with the Bunny at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
20 of32
The First Congregational Church held an Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Cemetery at 7:30 am.
Audrey Esmond Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32
Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Cemetery at 7:30 am.
Audrey Esmond / Show More Show Less
23 of32
Volunteer Kate Edwards, 14, of Darien looks on as Hunter Griswold, 5, of Darien tries on his new ears at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32
Easter Sunrise Service at Noroton Presbyterian Church.
Holly Jespersen Show More Show Less
26 of32
Easter Sunrise Service at Noroton Presbyterian Church.
Holly Jespersen Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32
Easter Sunrise Service at Noroton Presbyterian Church.
Holly Jespersen Show More Show Less
29 of32
Celebratory Easter service at First Congregational Church of Darien.
Willow Buscemi Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32
Volunteer Maggie Huntington, 9, of Darien shows off some of the craft projects she helped create at the Mather Homestead's Easter event on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Jarret Liotta for Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
32 of32
DARIEN — The town celebrated Easter weekend with a cross walk, Easter egg hunt and sunrise church services.
Darien’s cross walk returned Friday after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Darien’s religious leaders joined to carry a large cross, welcoming the public, beginning at First Congregational Church and continuing down the Post Road to St. Luke’s.
Written By
Susan Shultz and Jarret Liotta